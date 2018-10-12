Clear

Graham: 'Hell to pay' if journalist killed

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that if the Saudi government was behind the death and disappearance of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, then there will be "hell to pay."

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 2:33 AM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 2:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is withdrawing from a major business conference in Saudi Arabia as the country faces questions over its role in the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"I'm very troubled by the reports to date about Jamal Khashoggi," Khosrowshahi said in a statement late Thursday. "We are following the situation closely, and unless a substantially different set of facts emerges, I won't be attending the FII conference in Riyadh."

His announcement is particularly significant because Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is a big shareholder in Uber. In 2016, it invested $3.5 billion in the ride-hailing startup.

The Future Investment Initiative, also known as "Davos in the desert," is hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and is part of his Vision 2030 plan to break the country's dependence on oil.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Becoming sunny; but cooler days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear and cold...with frost in the forecast

Image

Clay County school receives big honors

Image

New assisted living facility holds informational meetings

Image

Dana Mobile Food Pantry

Image

City council passes budget

Image

Terre Haute city council feels stepped on wit new jail

Image

South Knox volleyball

Image

Linton volleyball

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

ISU football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge