Clear

Woman trying to find brother after Michael

CNN's Anderson Cooper speaks with Lisa Page, who has not heard from her brother, Danny, since shortly before Hurricane Michael hit Mexico Beach, Florida.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 2:33 AM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 2:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As the sun rose a day after Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle, some people who rode out the storm got a first glance of their devastated neighborhoods while others awaited word on loved ones who didn't evacuate.

What were once white-sand beach resorts and fishing towns had turned into flooded streets with flattened trees and ripped homes.

More than 500,000 customers had lost power in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, and some people hadn't been able to reach loved ones since Michael made landfall Wednesday afternoon.

Amid communications issues, the Florida Division of Emergency Management established a web page to report concerns for missing people.

Megan McCall couldn't get a hold of her relatives north of Panama City in Alford, Florida. Her brother Jeff McCall, his wife, Kristi, their two children and his wife's parents rode out the storm in their three-story home.

Megan McCall spoke to her brother Wednesday afternoon, and he said the weather was getting worse, she said. About 5 p.m., her brother called a friend and said the house was getting cracks on the wall and the sliding glass doors were blowing in and starting to break.

He told the friend the family had hunkered down in the basement, where the wind was not as bad. About 6:30 p.m. ET, McCall missed a call from her brother, and no one had heard from him since.

"I called him back about 45 minutes later, and the phone just rang and rang, which I thought was a good sign, but nobody answered. I kept calling back and eventually the calls started going straight to voicemail. I'm hoping his phone is just dead and not worse," she said.

'I just need to know he's OK'

McCall used social media to find a neighbor who lives across the street from her brother. The neighbor said all the docks in the area were destroyed, the roads were impassable and everyone was stuck in their homes.

She said the neighbor used binoculars to look across the lake at Jeff McCall's home, and said the roof appeared to be intact. The neighbor told her the docks were destroyed, so evacuating by boat was impossible, and the power was out and cell service was mostly knocked out, too.

"I just need to know he's OK. If the house and the cars are destroyed they can be replaced. ... I would do anything to just know he's OK," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Becoming sunny; but cooler days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear and cold...with frost in the forecast

Image

Clay County school receives big honors

Image

New assisted living facility holds informational meetings

Image

Dana Mobile Food Pantry

Image

City council passes budget

Image

Terre Haute city council feels stepped on wit new jail

Image

South Knox volleyball

Image

Linton volleyball

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

ISU football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge