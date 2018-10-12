Clear

Nicole Kidman duets with Keith Urban in honor of International Day of the Girl

Keith Urban enlisted the help of three very important women in his life to help him mark International Day o...

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 2:28 AM
CNN Wire

Keith Urban enlisted the help of three very important women in his life to help him mark International Day of the Girl.

Urban and wife Nicole Kidman performed a duet of the country star's song "Female" in honor of the special day, a performance that was subsequently filmed by their daughters, Sunday and Faith, and posted by the actress to Instagram.

Kidman is featured in the background vocals on the studio version of the song, but has never performed it with her husband in public.

"Of all songs to have her sing on, it was the right one," Urban told E! last year.

The United Nations has celebrated International Day of the Girl since 2012 to promote girls' empowerment and highlight the various challenges girls around the world face in their quest to be treated equally, receive education and reach their full potential.

Kidman has been a Goodwill Ambassador of UN Women since 2006.

