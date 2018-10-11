Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear

Here's what you might haves missed Thursday on CNN:

-- In a surreal meeting at the Oval Office, Kanye West told Trump wearing a MAGA hat made him feel like "Superman." West touched on several topics, including mental health, urban revitalization, and what kind of plane Trump should fly in.

-- After Hurricane Michael hit Mexico Beach, Florida, with 155-mph winds, the once picturesque beachfront city is left in ruins. "Our lives are gone here, all the stores all the restaurants, everything, there's nothing left here anymore," a resident said.

-- First lady Melania Trump said she's "the most bullied person on the world" in a taped interview. Trump told ABC News that her own experiences with bullying are what drove her to create her anti-bullying "Be Best" initiative.

-- American astronaut Nike Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin were on board a Russian Soyuz rocket heading to the International Space Station when a booster failure forced an emergency landing. NASA director Jim Bridenstine said despite the ballistic landing, both Hague and Ovchinin are in good condition.

-- ICE put a 4-year-old girl on a plane to Guatemala this week in order to reunite her with her father. However, the man -- who lives eight hours away from the airport in Guatemala City -- didn't learn about his daughter's homecoming until 30 minutes before her flight was set to land.

-- Arnold Schwarzenegger admitted he "stepped over the line several times" with women before he became governor of California. Schwarzenegger was accused by multiple women of groping and humiliating him back in 2003.

-- Singer Selena Gomez is receiving treatment for an undisclosed medical condition and "focusing on her health," a source close to Gomez told CNN. Gomez, who has been vocal about her health issues in the past, announced last month that she'd be taking a break from social media in order to "live my life present to the moment I have been given."

-- Singapore Airlines' record-breaking 19-hour passenger flight from Singapore to New York took off Thursday morning. The 16,700 kilometer journey is now the world's longest scheduled nonstop service.

