Clear

Dave Chappelle: I'm not mad at Kanye West

Comedian Dave Chappelle said that although he supports Kanye West, the rapper "shouldn't say all that s***" aligning himself with President Donald Trump.

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 7:34 PM
Updated: Oct. 11, 2018 7:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Comedian Dave Chappelle said that although he supports Kanye West, the rapper "shouldn't say all that s***" aligning himself with President Donald Trump.

West tweeted a picture of a Make America Great Again hat last month with a caption calling for the abolition of the 13th Amendment, which freed slaves in the United States but allowed for the indentured servitude of convicted criminals. West has alleged that "to take the fathers out the home and promote welfare ... is a Democratic plan" and that slavery was "a choice."

In an interview with CNN's Van Jones and 2018 Democratic Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous set to air at 7 p.m. ET Saturday on CNN, Jones asked Chappelle what he thought of West's recent statements against the Democratic Party.

"First of all, you know, Kanye's the artist, man," Chappelle said in the interview, which was taped before West's meeting with Trump at the White House on Thursday. "And he's a genius."

"I think the angle he's seeing things from is about the division that he sees. And -- and he's not inconsistent with what he's saying," Chappelle added, citing a previous instance of West reappropriating the Confederate flag.

In 2013, West wore a patch of the Confederate flag on his jacket and told Los Angeles radio station 97.1 AMP, "The Confederate flag represented slavery in a way ... So I took the Confederate flag and made it my flag. It's my flag now."

Chappelle stressed that he personally supported West and trusted his intentions, but that the rapper shouldn't be promoting that kind of rhetoric.

"I'm not mad at Kanye. That's my brother -- I love him, I support him," Chappelle said. "But, you know, I don't have to agree with everything that he says ... I just trust him as a person of intent. But yeah, he shouldn't say all that s***."

Chappelle also predicted that the real implications of the Trump presidency will be felt after the fact, comparing it to saying things during an argument with a spouse that can't be taken back.

"The thing that's scary about this presidency is after it," Chapelle said. "I don't know if you've been married before or had a girlfriend and said something in a fight that was so wrong."

"And then after that ... we're still family, we're still around each other," Chappelle added. "But man, I sure did say all that s***, didn't I?"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Becoming sunny; but cooler days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mattoon school shooter receives the maximum sentence

Image

Work starts on downtown mural

Image

Did Kevin say frost is in the forecast?

Image

West Vigo Community Center receives big donation

Image

The Red Cross and Hurricane relief

Image

Crews moving forward on Margaret Avenue project

Image

New store announces opening date for mall location

Image

Knox County business leaders meet for trap shoot

Image

Staying safe at the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Kids learn all about fire prevention

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders