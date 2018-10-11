Clear

CNN poll: Public supports Russia investigation, Robert Mueller, Rod Rosenstein

Robert Mueller continues to merit more positive than negative reviews for his handling of the Russia investi...

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 7:33 PM
Updated: Oct. 11, 2018 7:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Robert Mueller continues to merit more positive than negative reviews for his handling of the Russia investigation, while President Donald Trump's marks on handling it remain majority negative, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

The public does agree with one recent Trump decision on Russia: 53% say he should not fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Just 18% of Americans think Trump should fire the senior Justice Department official who oversees the Russia investigation.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Investigations

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Rod Rosenstein

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US federal government

White House

Related: Full poll results

That threat seems to have passed, for now, but in late September, the two appeared to be on a collision course after The New York Times reported Rosenstein had secretly discussed the possibility of recording conversations with Trump and of using the 25th Amendment as a way to remove Trump from office.

Rosenstein had offered his resignation and had at one point expected to be fired. But the climax of Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination was a distraction and Rosenstein has remained in his post.

While the poll shows a majority overall opposed to Trump pulling the plug on the Deputy AG, there are sharp differences by party. Among Republicans, 27% say the President should fire Rosenstein, 39% that he should not, with another 34% saying they're not sure what the President should do. Democrats are firmly anti-firing: 72% say Rosenstein shouldn't be fired vs. 12% who think he should be.

Overall, about six in 10 say the Russia investigation is a serious matter that should be fully investigated, while about a third consider it mainly an effort to discredit Trump's presidency. Those figures have held steady in the last month.

The public's approval ratings for Mueller (48% approve, 36% disapprove) and the President (33% approve, 54% disapprove) have also held roughly even in the last month.

The CNN Poll was conducted by SSRS October 4 through 7 among a random national sample of 1,009 adults reached on landlines or cellphones by a live interviewer. Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Becoming sunny; but cooler days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mattoon school shooter receives the maximum sentence

Image

Work starts on downtown mural

Image

Did Kevin say frost is in the forecast?

Image

West Vigo Community Center receives big donation

Image

The Red Cross and Hurricane relief

Image

Crews moving forward on Margaret Avenue project

Image

New store announces opening date for mall location

Image

Knox County business leaders meet for trap shoot

Image

Staying safe at the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Kids learn all about fire prevention

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders