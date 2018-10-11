Clear

Mortgage rates top 5%, hitting a 7-year high

Need more evidence that the economy is booming? Mortgage rates just topped 5%.The Mortgage Bankers As...

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 7:33 PM
Updated: Oct. 11, 2018 7:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Need more evidence that the economy is booming? Mortgage rates just topped 5%.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said this week the average 30-year fixed home loan rate hit 5.05% -- the highest since February 2011. And federal mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said rates for a 30-year fixed mortgage are now at 4.9%, also more than a seven-year high.

Banking, finance and investments

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Mortgage banking and finance

Mortgage loans

Mortgage rates

Real estate

Real estate sector performance

Mortgage rates are climbing thanks to a healthy economy. The unemployment rate is at its lowest level in nearly half a century and wages are rising. Consumers are spending and businesses are investing.

That's led the Federal Reserve to nudge up short-term interest rates, and longer-term bond yields that help influence mortgage rates have climbed in the process.

The rise in mortgage rates is just another part of a new markets cycle: Interest rates are rising, and stock investors are taking risk out of their portfolios.

Although those can be cautionary signs, they're in response to strong economic factors. The Fed is raising rates to ensure the economy doesn't overheat.

But now that mortgages have breached the 5% level, will that scare away prospective buyers?

Rates are still relatively low. The average 30-year mortgage rate was hovering around 6.5% in 2007 -- before the epic housing market collapse that helped lead to the Great Recession.

But housing prices are starting to cool off in many markets around the country. Prices aren't rising as quickly in New York, Chicago and Washington.

And according to a recent report from Zillow, prospective sellers have even been forced to cut prices in some markets that were once red hot, such as San Diego, Portland and Dallas.

Buyers seem wary of paying too much, especially now that a mortgage will cost them more.

That may be taking their toll on homebuilders. D.R. Horton (DHI) said earlier this week that it expected home sales for this year to be below Wall Street's forecasts. Lennar (LEN) recently cut its orders outlook too.

Freddie Mac added last month that "the housing market has essentially stalled."

And it may not improve anytime soon. Freddie Mac said that it now expects overall home sales (both new and existing) to fall nearly 1% this year, mainly due to a lack of affordable houses on the market and higher mortgage rates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Becoming sunny; but cooler days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mattoon school shooter receives the maximum sentence

Image

Work starts on downtown mural

Image

Did Kevin say frost is in the forecast?

Image

West Vigo Community Center receives big donation

Image

The Red Cross and Hurricane relief

Image

Crews moving forward on Margaret Avenue project

Image

New store announces opening date for mall location

Image

Knox County business leaders meet for trap shoot

Image

Staying safe at the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Kids learn all about fire prevention

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders