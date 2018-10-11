Clear

Judge dismisses one count in Harvey Weinstein's criminal case

A New York judge dismissed count six of Harvey Weinstein's criminal indictment Thursday, which was a crimina...

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 7:33 PM
Updated: Oct. 11, 2018 7:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A New York judge dismissed count six of Harvey Weinstein's criminal indictment Thursday, which was a criminal sexual act in the first degree.

The count stems from charges brought forth against the disgraced movie producer in May and July by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

A source familiar with the investigation told CNN at the time that the criminal sex act charge was from a case involving aspiring actress Lucia Evans, who alleged Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in his Tribeca office in 2004. She first spoke out about the alleged incident to Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker last fall.

Carrie Goldberg, an attorney for Evans, spoke to reporters outside the court in lower Manhattan following the dismissal. Goldberg said the prosecution "jumped ship" and "ultimately she was caught between the middle of a feud between the NYPD and the DA's office."

Related: Harvey Weinstein is charged with rape and sex abuse in cases involving 2 women

Goldberg added that despite District Attorney Cy Vance not opposing the motion to dismiss the charge against Weinstein, her client's claims remain and this "does speak to a system desperate in need of reform."

"People always ask why don't sexual assault survivors come forward, this is why. Today is why," Goldberg said. Goldberg detailed how prosecutors used Evans for months and "put her through needless torture."

The attorney said her client will continue her fight in other venues.

"Victims are becoming warriors and this is just the beginning," she added.

Weinstein had previously pleaded not guilty to the six sex crimes he's been charged with in New York, including two counts of rape.

Benjamin Brafman, Weinstein's attorney, has filed a motion to dismiss the case and told reporters Thursday that he intends to refile that motion for the five remaining charges.

"What troubles me is that when you are vilified in the media, as has Mr. Weinstein, there is a rush to judgment, which is offensive to the concept of fairness and due process," Brafman said. "There is a rush to arrest, there is pressure to arrest, and what we see is that happened in this case."

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon told reporters she remains confident in the case against Weinstein.

"Nothing in this disclosure of count six impacts the strength of the case," Illuzzi-Orbontold said. "We are moving full steam ahead."

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 20.

CNN's Laura Dolan, Jean Casarez, Tony Marco, Melanie Schuman, Brynn Gingras and Elizabeth Joseph contributed to this report.

