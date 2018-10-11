Clear

Sweden's St. Lucia's Day holiday goes gender neutral

St. Lucia's Day, a winter holiday traditionally observed on December 13 in the Scandinavian countries, is ge...

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 5:13 PM
Updated: Oct. 11, 2018 5:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

St. Lucia's Day, a winter holiday traditionally observed on December 13 in the Scandinavian countries, is getting a modern update.

The city of Malmo, Sweden has announced that for the first time ever, it will not consider gender when casting their "Lucia."

Continents and regions

Europe

Gender roles

Northern Europe

Sex and gender issues

Society

Sweden

Gender equality

Malmo

Caribbean

St. Lucia

The Americas

The holiday, which often coincides with the winter solstice, depicts St. Lucia -- Lucy in English -- as a young girl in a white dress and red sash, with a wreath of candles on her head.

Often, the selection of Lucia has been compared to a beauty pageant, and some have criticized officials for preferring pale, blonde Lucias. This year, Malmo is rethinking the idea of Lucia completely.

"Before, we have always asked for a female, but we decided not to do that this year. It's because we realize now that people don't always identify with a gender," Viveca Byhr Lindén, who organizes Malmo's St Lucia festivities, told The Local about the casting change.

Now, Lindén and her team in Sweden's third-largest city will choose a Lucia based on good deeds and civic engagement rather than on photos. It's fitting, perhaps, as Lucia is the patron saint of the blind.

The official announcement naming Malmo's 2018 Lucia will be made on November 30.

The move to eliminate gender as part of the choosing of a St. Lucia is just the latest step in Sweden's national efforts to reach gender equality.

The nation currently ranks fourth-best in the world for gender parity according to the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Index. It's also ranked the ninth happiest country in the world on the United Nations' World Happiness Index.

So far, at least two Swedish preschools have aimed to raise children in a gender-neutral fashion, calling all kids by a gender-neutral "hen" pronoun and mixing all toys together instead of labeling some for girls and some for boys.

The national Swedish Gender Equality Agency was established in Gothenburg on January 1, 2018. Its stated goal is "for women and men to have the same power to shape society and their own lives."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Becoming sunny; but cooler days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mattoon school shooter receives the maximum sentence

Image

Work starts on downtown mural

Image

Did Kevin say frost is in the forecast?

Image

West Vigo Community Center receives big donation

Image

The Red Cross and Hurricane relief

Image

Crews moving forward on Margaret Avenue project

Image

New store announces opening date for mall location

Image

Knox County business leaders meet for trap shoot

Image

Staying safe at the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Kids learn all about fire prevention

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders