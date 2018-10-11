Clear

Alec Baldwin slammed for 'black people love me' comments

Alec Baldwin apparently knew what he was about to say to The Hollywood Reporter would be controversial, but ...

Alec Baldwin apparently knew what he was about to say to The Hollywood Reporter would be controversial, but he went for it anyway.

"I don't know how to say this and I don't want to get it wrong either, because everything is a minefield of bombs going off, but ever since I played Trump, black people love me," the actor said in a story published Wednesday. "They love me."

Apparently not so much.

The "30 Rock" star who won an Emmy for portraying President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" is being slammed for his comments.

Baldwin doubled down on the admiration he said black people have for him and even tried to explain it.

"Everywhere I go, black people go crazy," he said. "I think it's because they're most afraid of Trump. I'm not going to paint every African-American person with the same brush, but a significant number of them are sitting there going, 'This is going to be bad for black folks.' "

Twitter users jumped in to offer an assessment.

"Sounds like ⁦@AlecBaldwin⁩ isn't "acting" when he's playing ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ on ⁦@nbcsnl⁩ -- he just does Alec Baldwin in a yellow wig and orange makeup," one person tweeted.

When reached by CNN, Baldwin's publicist offered a "no comment" about the backlash.

Known for being outspoken, Baldwin also told The Hollywood Reporter he has mixed emotions about the #MeToo movement, saying, "all these guys who have done terrible things, who doesn't want them punished?"

"It's not a witch hunt because a witch hunt indicates that there is very little truth, if none at all, and there is a lot of truth here," he said. "But what worries me is that this is a fire that needs constant kindling."

The actor also recounted a story about an unidentified actress whom he said a publication approached asking if Baldwin had sexually molested her on a 1980s movie set when she was a minor.

He said the actress alerted him about the inquiry and said, "I told them it was ridiculous, that you never groped me."

"I just remember thinking in that moment, 'Wow, they're looking for people," Baldwin told the publication. "This is a fire that needs fresh wood, and they're coming for me.'"

