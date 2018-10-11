Clear

Bigger Social Security checks in store for 2019 as inflation rises

For the second year in a row, US seniors will see increases in their Social Security checks starting in Janu...

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 4:03 PM
Updated: Oct. 11, 2018 4:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

For the second year in a row, US seniors will see increases in their Social Security checks starting in January.

Recipients will get a 2.8% boost in 2019, higher than last year's 2% increase -- which followed years of minimal changes in payments.

Business, economy and trade

Economic conditions

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Inflation

Social assistance and welfare

Social Security

Society

Consumer prices

The average payment for all retired workers will go up from $1,422 to $1,461 per month, or $39.

The annual cost of living adjustment is pegged to inflation, which has been rising faster over the past year. The upcoming 2019 increase, which will cover 67 million Americans, is the largest since a 3.6% hike in 2012.

The announcement from the Social Security Administration comes after the release of the Consumer Price Index for September, which shows a 2.3% increase in the cost of all items over the past year. The year-over-year increase in August was 2.7%.

Lately, the largest component of rising costs has been housing, with low inventory and a re-emergence of first-time home buyers driving up prices. The CPI's measure of gas prices is also up 9.1% since last September.

Senior advocacy groups hailed the increase but said it still wasn't enough to cover the living costs of older Americans.

The Senior Citizens League, a group mostly comprised of retired military veterans, voiced a particular concern in a report released Thursday: that the 5 million Social Security recipients with the smallest monthly payments would effectively see no increase in 2019 after taking into account rising premiums for Medicare Part B, which are automatically deducted from Social Security Checks.

"We need to strengthen and expand Social Security with COLAs that reflect the real expenses seniors face," said Richard Fiesta, executive director of the Alliance for Retired Americans, which is supported by major labor unions.

The group supports pegging cost of living increases instead to a measure of inflation specifically tailored to people older than age 62, which factors in higher healthcare costs. A bill has been introduced in the House to make that change, and hasn't moved further.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Becoming sunny; but cooler days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mattoon school shooter receives the maximum sentence

Image

Work starts on downtown mural

Image

Did Kevin say frost is in the forecast?

Image

West Vigo Community Center receives big donation

Image

The Red Cross and Hurricane relief

Image

Crews moving forward on Margaret Avenue project

Image

New store announces opening date for mall location

Image

Knox County business leaders meet for trap shoot

Image

Staying safe at the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Kids learn all about fire prevention

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders