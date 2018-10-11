Clear

Former FBI Deputy Director McCabe's book release pushed to February

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says that his book's release date has been delayed from December to...

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 4:03 PM
Updated: Oct. 11, 2018 4:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says that his book's release date has been delayed from December to February because the bureau has not yet completed its required pre-publication review of the manuscript.

In a statement to CNN issued through his spokesperson, McCabe suggested that politics could be at play.

Andrew McCabe

Donald Trump

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Political Figures - US

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

Books and reading

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Leisure and lifestyle

Media industry

Publishing industry

Hillary Clinton

President Donald Trump frequently attacked McCabe during the former FBI deputy director's tenure, with the president tying McCabe to his 2016 presidential opponent Hillary Clinton.

"I am disappointed that we have had to substantially delay the publication date for my book because the FBI's review has taken far longer than they led me to believe it would," McCabe said in the statement Thursday. "Having been singled out for irregular unfair treatment over the past year, I am concerned it could be happening again."

"I am looking forward to sharing my story with the public, and now look forward to doing so in February," McCabe added.

FBI policy requires former employees to submit any agency-related material for review before public release in order to avoid inadvertent disclosure of classified information and to protect national security.

A source familiar with the plans said that McCabe submitted the book for review more than 60 days ago, as it was scheduled for a December release date.

The book, titled, "The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump," was first announced in September and will cover McCabe's FBI career as well as his interactions Trump.

"I wrote this book because the president's attacks on me symbolize his destructive effect on the country as a whole." McCabe said in a September press release. "He is undermining America's safety and security, and eroding public confidence in its institutions."

McCabe's wife, Jill McCabe, ran for Virginia State senate with support from a political action committee of then-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a close friend of Clinton -- which Trump claimed showed close ties between McCabe and Clinton. However, the donations occurred prior to McCabe's tenure as FBI deputy director and before he had any oversight of the FBI's investigation into Clinton's handling of classified information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Becoming sunny; but cooler days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mattoon school shooter receives the maximum sentence

Image

Work starts on downtown mural

Image

Did Kevin say frost is in the forecast?

Image

West Vigo Community Center receives big donation

Image

The Red Cross and Hurricane relief

Image

Crews moving forward on Margaret Avenue project

Image

New store announces opening date for mall location

Image

Knox County business leaders meet for trap shoot

Image

Staying safe at the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Kids learn all about fire prevention

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders