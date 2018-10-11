Clear

Africa's youngest billionaire kidnapped by gunmen from luxury hotel

Gunmen have kidnapped an African billionaire from a luxury hotel in Dar es Salaam, the capital of Tanzania, ...

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 10:03 AM
Updated: Oct. 11, 2018 10:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Gunmen have kidnapped an African billionaire from a luxury hotel in Dar es Salaam, the capital of Tanzania, police told CNN.

Mohammed Dewji, 43, was taken by the men who waylaid him as he left the hotel gym after his early morning workout at around 6.30 am local time, police said.

Africa

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Demographic groups

Eastern Africa

Hotels and motels

Kidnappings and abductions

Leisure and lifestyle

Lodging

Luxurious living

Population and demographics

Resorts and spas

Shootings

Society

Tanzania

Travel and tourism

Wealthy people

The abductors, who are believed to be foreign nationals, accessed the gym through gates that are believed to have been left open deliberately, Dar es Salaam regional police commissioner Lazaro Mambosaso told CNN.

They drove into the hotel and opened fire before bundling Dewji into a car and speeding off, said Dar es Salaam regional police commissioner Lazaro Mambosaso.

"They came in a car to the hotel and started shooting in the air before they took him away. We are questioning the staff who were on duty at the time," the commissioner said.

The motive for the kidnapping is still unknown, although police expect this to be a "ransom" kidnapping.

Reports about Dewji being found are false -- police have been deployed to discover his whereabouts, according to Mambosaso.

Dewji is Africa's youngest billionaire and runs the METL group, a family business founded by his father in the 1970s, that operates across six African countries.

The pan-African conglomerate has massive holdings in textile and food and beverage manufacturing businesses across Africa.

Dewji popularly called Mo, launched a beverage brand called Mo Cola to compete with Coca Cola in 2014.

According to Forbes Magazine has a net worth of $1.5 billion making him Africa's youngest billionaire.

In 2016, Dewji signed The Giving Pledge in 2016 and promised to donate at least half his fortune to philanthropic causes.

He served two terms in the Tanzania parliament before he resigned in 2015 to dedicate more time to the family business.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Becoming sunny; but cooler days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Closer Than Ever, Community Theatre of Terre Haute

Image

Sunny, breezy and much cooler. High: 57°

Image

Watching for the fall colors

Image

The rain is gone...here comes fall

Image

Toys for Tots set to expand

Image

Terre Haute works for special designation

Image

Sullivan standoff leaves one dead

Image

Cooler temperatures are just about here

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Getting your home ready for winter

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders