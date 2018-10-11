Clear

Delta overcame rising oil prices by hiking fares

Hurricane Florence and higher fuel prices proved no big deal for Delta Air Lines. Profit grew after the comp...

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 10:02 AM
Updated: Oct. 11, 2018 10:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hurricane Florence and higher fuel prices proved no big deal for Delta Air Lines. Profit grew after the company raised fares and sold more seats on its planes.

The airline said fuel cost it $655 million more in the third quarter than a year earlier -- as fuel prices rose 37%. And disruptions from Hurricane Florence cost it another $30 million.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Air transportation

Airlines

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Consumer products

Delta Air Lines Inc

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Energy and resources

Energy and utilities

Energy economic indicators

Hurricanes

Natural disasters

Price increases

Severe weather

Sports and recreation

Track and field

Transportation and warehousing

Tropical storms

Weather

Antitrust and trade law

Banking, finance and investments

Commodity markets

Economic conditions

Economic policy

Energy commodities

Financial markets and investing

Inflation

Law and legal system

Oil and gas industry

Oil prices

Price-fixing

Trade and development

Trade regulation and policy

But Delta's profit was still up $127 million in the quarter. That's because the average amount paid by passengers to fly each mile rose by 4%, and the number of miles traveled by paying customers also rose 4%. Together that lifted sales by $892 million, offsetting the hit from fuel.

The airline said it expects more of the same in the final three months of the year. Fuel prices are again expected to be up 30% from a year earlier. But the airline said that fares should also be up between 3% to 5% from last year.

Delta is the first major US airline to report its third-quarter finances and is something a bellwether for the industry. The fare results and guidance were particularly good news for airline investors, if not for passengers.

Shares of Delta (DAL) rose 4% Thrusday and the report and shares of industry leader American Airlines (AAL) were also higher. Most of the other major airline stocks were little changed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Becoming sunny; but cooler days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Closer Than Ever, Community Theatre of Terre Haute

Image

Sunny, breezy and much cooler. High: 57°

Image

Watching for the fall colors

Image

The rain is gone...here comes fall

Image

Toys for Tots set to expand

Image

Terre Haute works for special designation

Image

Sullivan standoff leaves one dead

Image

Cooler temperatures are just about here

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Getting your home ready for winter

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders