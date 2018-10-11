Clear

It pays to be bipartisan when picking stocks

The proverbial "they" say that you shouldn't mix politics with business. It looks like "they" may be right....

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 10:04 AM
Updated: Oct. 11, 2018 10:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The proverbial "they" say that you shouldn't mix politics with business. It looks like "they" may be right.

A Republican-themed exchange-traded fund, the Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker, with the fitting ticker symbol of MAGA, is down about 1% so far in 2018 and only up 4.6% over the past year. That lags the broader market.

Political organizations

US political parties

US Republican Party

US Democratic Party

Government and public administration

Politics

Continents and regions

The Americas

North America

United States

Business, economy and trade

Banking, finance and investments

Financial markets and investing

Securities trading

Stock markets

Exchange-traded funds

Funds and investment trusts

The fund mostly has equally weighted bets on companies in industries that should benefit from a Republican political agenda, namely big oil companies like Anadarko Petroleum (APC) and Hess (HES), financial firms Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and industrial giants Boeing (BA) and Caterpillar (CAT).

The Dow and S&P 500 are up about 4% this year while the Nasdaq has gained 7.5%. All three indexes have sported double digit gains for the past 12 months too.

Another politically themed ETF, the EventShares U.S. Policy Alpha ETF (PLCY), is up more than 2% this year and nearly 10% during the past 12 months. This fund picks stocks based on broader legislative initiatives.

It owns a fair amount of healthcare stocks and consumer companies, such as insurer Molina (MOH), hospital operator HCA (HCA) and retailers Costco (COST) and Kroger (KR). The fund also owns a bunch of defense, energy and bank stocks.

The EventShares and Point Bridge ETF performance proves that partisan politics and the markets do not mix well.

Earlier this year, EventShares shut down its Republican Polices and Democratic Policies funds and combined them with a tax reform ETF to create what is now the U.S. Policy Alpha ETF.

Ben Phillips, chief investment officer at EventShares, said in April that the two party-themed ETFs "were never intended as vehicles to express a political point of view, though they were viewed by some investors and advisors in that light."

It's no surprise the US Policy Alpha ETF, which doesn't bill itself as being tied to a particular political party, has done a bit better than the MAGA ETF.

So it may be the case that investing strategies tied to what the government is doing writ large makes more sense than catering to the interests of just Republicans or Democrats.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Becoming sunny; but cooler days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Closer Than Ever, Community Theatre of Terre Haute

Image

Sunny, breezy and much cooler. High: 57°

Image

Watching for the fall colors

Image

The rain is gone...here comes fall

Image

Toys for Tots set to expand

Image

Terre Haute works for special designation

Image

Sullivan standoff leaves one dead

Image

Cooler temperatures are just about here

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Getting your home ready for winter

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders