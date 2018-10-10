Clear

NY man charged with building 200-lb bomb to allegedly detonate on Election Day

A New York man has been charged with building a 200-pound bomb he allegedly planned to detonate on Washingto...

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 11:36 PM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 11:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A New York man has been charged with building a 200-pound bomb he allegedly planned to detonate on Washington's National Mall on Election Day.

Paul Rosenfeld, 56, appeared in federal court on Wednesday after law enforcement agents found an explosive device in his basement on Tuesday, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Bombs and explosive devices

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

New York (State)

New York City

North America

Northeastern United States

Politics

The Americas

United States

Weapons and arms

Bombings

Unrest, conflicts and war

Rosenfeld was pulled over while driving, and in an interview with law enforcement agents, he admitted to purchasing black powder online, transporting it to his house in New York from New Jersey and constructing an explosive device in his basement, the news release said. He also said he has previously built smaller explosives to test the devices, according to the release.

The explosive device was removed by FBI bomb technicians, and law enforcement also found a system built to trigger explosions in his home, the news release said.

A series of letters and text messages sent during August and September also show Rosenfeld intended to detonate the device as a way to bring attention to a political ideology called "sortition," according to the news release, which it describes as a "theory that advocates the random selection of government officials."

It was not immediately clear if Rosenfeld is being represented by an attorney.

"As alleged in the complaint, Paul M. Rosenfeld planned to detonate a large explosive to kill himself and draw attention to his radical political beliefs. Had he been successful, Rosenfeld's alleged plot could have claimed the lives of innocent bystanders and caused untold destruction," US Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement.

Rosenfeld has been charged with one count of unlawfully manufacturing a destructive device and one count of interstate transportation and receipt of an explosive. Each charge has a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watching for the fall colors

Image

The rain is gone...here comes fall

Image

Toys for Tots set to expand

Image

Terre Haute works for special designation

Image

Sullivan standoff leaves one dead

Image

Cooler temperatures are just about here

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Getting your home ready for winter

Image

Casey's General Store construction site collapses

Image

Riddell Bank breaks ground on new Terre Haute location

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders