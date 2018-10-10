Clear

Here's how you can help the victims of Hurricane Michael

When Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, it brought 155 miles per hour winds, ...

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 11:38 PM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 11:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

When Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, it brought 155 miles per hour winds, storm surges, flash floods and heavy rains.

But news of this coming disaster also brought charities and volunteers to the scene to help with immediate rescues and long-term recovery. You can assist these efforts by clicking the 'Take Action' button below or through this link.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Hurricane Michael

Hurricanes

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Tropical storms

Weather

Charities and charitable giving

Society

If you are in the hurricane's path or had to evacuate, you can let friends and family know that you are safe through the American Red Cross Safe and Well page and Facebook's Safety Check on their Hurricane Michael Crisis Response page. Both of these tools can also be used to check on people you know in the area.

Other ways to assist

Community blood centers in the region are urging the public to donate. All blood types are needed along with platelet and plasma donors.

The not-for-profit blood center OneBlood, can be found in almost all of the counties in Florida and in the southern regions of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. You can search for their blood drives here, or by calling 1-888-936-6283.

Lifesafe, which serves hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, provides an online tool to find a donor center or mobile drive near you, or you can call 1-888-795-2707 to make an appointment to donate.

The American Red Cross is also encouraging people to give blood. They report a critical need for both blood and platelet donations. You can make an appointment either online, through their blood donor app or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watching for the fall colors

Image

The rain is gone...here comes fall

Image

Toys for Tots set to expand

Image

Terre Haute works for special designation

Image

Sullivan standoff leaves one dead

Image

Cooler temperatures are just about here

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Getting your home ready for winter

Image

Casey's General Store construction site collapses

Image

Riddell Bank breaks ground on new Terre Haute location

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders