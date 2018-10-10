Clear

How to read those National Hurricane Center advisories like a pro

The National Hurricane Center is issuing position updates every hour. These are the dispatches many of us re...

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 11:39 PM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 11:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The National Hurricane Center is issuing position updates every hour. These are the dispatches many of us read to stay up to date on the storm.
You can access them at nhc.noaa.gov and find them under the Hurricane Michael section.

In the advisory updates, you can get an idea of the location and any change in intensity.

Click "Public Adv" to dive in during the 11, 2, 5 and 8 a.m. and p.m. hours.

The rest of the time click on "Update Statement" to get the latest position statement.
The top of the report will feature the most urgent news from the NHC -- OFTEN IT'S WRITTEN IN ALL-CAPS -- and at the bottom, you can get the maximum sustained winds.
You'll also see if any new warnings or watches have been issued.

