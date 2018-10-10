This is what Florida looks like as Hurricane Michael batters the region

Hurricane Michael made landfall on the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, battering the region with sustained winds of 155 mph and potentially catastrophic storm surges.
Panama City Beach & Panama City
Hurricane Michael blew out the windows of the First Federal Bank in Panama City.
Hurricane Michael ripped apart a house and sent it floating in Mexico Beach.
Patricia Mulligan, whose daughter, Tessa Talarico, captured the destruction, told CNN the water has receding Wednesday afternoon, but homes were damaged.
"Pretty much all the houses are missing roofs, siding," said Mulligan, who rode out the storm in a four-story concrete condo. "My brother's boat capsized over here ... the docks are gone."
The water came up to just below the fronds of the palm trees, which stand about 12-15 feet tall, she said. "This is total devastation," Mulligan said.
