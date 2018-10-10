Clear

Verne Troyer, el actor que interpretaba a Mini-me en Austin Powers, se suicidó, según reporte forense

(CNN) - Verne Troyer, el actor que medía 85 centímetros de altura y que interpretó a Min...

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 11:41 PM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 11:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) - Verne Troyer, el actor que medía 85 centímetros de altura y que interpretó a Mini-me en las películas de Austin Powers, murió por suicidio, según un informe publicado por el Departamento de Medicina Legal del Condado de Los Ángeles este miércoles.

El 3 de abril, Troyer fue llevado de su casa en el norte de Hollywood al hospital Van Nuys por una supuesta intoxicación con alcohol y fue declarado muerto en el hospital el 21 de abril. Al día siguiente, las autoridades practicaron una autopsia y la causa de la muerte quedó por establecer en una investigación.

Este miércoles, casi seis meses después, el forense determinó que “Troyer murió por una secuela de intoxicación con alcohol”.

LEE: Verne Troyer, Mini-me en Austin Powers, falleció a los 49 años

View this post on Instagram

It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. Photo by @paulmobleystudio

A post shared by Verne Troyer (@vernetroyer) on Apr 21, 2018 at 12:58pm PDT

No es raro que las investigaciones de este tipo tomen tanto tiempo.

Cuando murió, la noticia se dio a conocer a través de sus redes sociales, pero no se indicó inmediatamente la causa de su muerte.

Troyer le dijo una vez a Wolf Blitzer de CNN, en broma, que tras ganar fama como Mini-me tenía que salir vestido con sombrero y lentes oscuros, "pero eso no parece funcionar".

De acuerdo con IMDB, Troyer participó en 58 películas y programas de televisión.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Watching for the fall colors

Image

The rain is gone...here comes fall

Image

Toys for Tots set to expand

Image

Terre Haute works for special designation

Image

Sullivan standoff leaves one dead

Image

Cooler temperatures are just about here

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Getting your home ready for winter

Image

Casey's General Store construction site collapses

Image

Riddell Bank breaks ground on new Terre Haute location

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders