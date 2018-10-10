Clear

Jael Strauss, former 'America's Next Top Model' contestant, reveals she has cancer

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 5:50 PM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 5:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jael Strauss needs another miracle.

The 34-year-old former "America's Next Top Model" contestant has shared with fans that she has incurable stage 4 breast cancer.

Strauss recently posted the news on her Facebook account.

"I was gonna write some long thing but some of you guys deserve to know, On October 2nd I was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer," she wrote. "It has aggressively spread throughout my body and is incurable. With treatment it may prolong my life longer than the 'few months' doctors said I could make it. I don't want to die. I need another one of those miracles that I got back in 2013."

Strauss appeared on "America's Next Top Model" during season 8 and later appeared on "Dr. Phil" in 2012 to deal with her addiction struggles.

She celebrated five years of sobriety in August with an Instagram posting.

"I know a few things to be true: Miracles are real, Recovery is possible for everyone no matter how far gone you think you are, We are never too broken to be put back together, Service work feels better than the greatest high, Sobriety makes you weirder not normal and I'd be dead if it weren't for all the love and forgiveness I've been showered with by my friends and family," she wrote in the caption.

