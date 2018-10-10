Clear

Taiwan's president calls on Beijing to not be a 'source of conflict' worldwide

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on China to be a "responsible" country on the world stage rather than p...

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 10:25 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on China to be a "responsible" country on the world stage rather than provoking unnecessary conflict, amid worsening relations between Beijing and the island it considers a renegade province.

Tsai made the remarks during a television speech on Wednesday, Taiwan's National Day, which marks the 107th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of China, as the island is officially known.

The Taiwan President said the island had no intention of recklessly provoking China but said Beijing should also avoid being a "source of conflict."

"Recently, China's verbal attacks, military threats and diplomatic suppression have not only challenged cross-strait relations but also challenged the peace and stability across the strait," she said.

Tsai said she would work to strengthen the island's national security in response to the increasing threats from Beijing, which she said had been exerting growing pressure on the island. In September, the US approved a $330 million arms sale to Taiwan, primarily spare parts for the island's air force.

Tsai's speech echoes strong comments made by US Vice President Mike Pence in the United States on Thursday, in which he accused the Chinese government of being a negative influence on both the US and the rest of the world.

'I will not sacrifice Taiwan's sovereignty'

Tsai's party is facing a tough battle at the upcoming local elections in Taiwan in November, after the President's popularity dropped following months of bad economic news and tensions with mainland China.

Relations between Taipei and Beijing have cooled dramatically since Tsai was elected in 2016, resulting in clashing displays of military power and strained economic ties across the Taiwan Strait.

The Chinese government is concerned about pro-independence sentiments in Tsai's ruling party, which has historically called for the island to formally separate itself from mainland China.

Despite Taiwan having been self-governed since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949, Beijing still views it as a part of its territory and has repeatedly called for its reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

In her speech, Tsai said China's increased pressure on Taiwan had been responsible for changing the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, souring bilateral relations.

"As President, I guarantee to my citizens that I will definitely not move to confrontation in a moment of anger, and make cross-strait relations fall into danger. But I will also not ... sacrifice Taiwan's sovereignty," she said.

In his speech last week, Pence doubled down on previous remarks made by US President Donald Trump, saying Beijing was attempting to meddle in the upcoming US midterm elections.

"To put it bluntly, President Trump's leadership is working. China wants a different American President," Pence said. Beijing said in response that US claims of electoral interference were "baseless."

In his remarks, Pence took a forceful line on the issue of Taiwan, condemning ongoing efforts by Beijing to strip the island of its diplomatic allies around the world and forcing multinational companies to remove any references to the island as a separate entity from China.

"Taiwan's embrace of democracy shows a better path for all the Chinese people," he said.

