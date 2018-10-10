Clear

Mitt Romney: Family separations at border a 'dark chapter in American history'

In the Utah Senate debate Tuesday night, GOP candidate Mitt Romney called family separations at the border "...

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 10:29 AM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 10:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In the Utah Senate debate Tuesday night, GOP candidate Mitt Romney called family separations at the border "a dark chapter in American history," and said that "this is inexcusable, and can't go on."

"This was a heartbreak," Romney said at the debate, in response to a question about immigrant family separation. "This was a dark chapter in American history, to see children separated from their parents."

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

History and historical discoveries

Humanities and social sciences

Mitt Romney

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

"This is inexcusable, and can't go on," the Senate candidate said.

Romney faces off in November against Democratic opponent Jenny Wilson, a member of the Salt Lake County Commission.

In May, the Trump administration announced a policy where authorities would criminally prosecute anyone who crossed the border illegally. This meant that undocumented immigrants who faced prosecution were held in federal prisons, where their children couldn't be with them.

Previous administrations largely opted not to pursue criminal charges against people who crossed illegally with children, and instead mostly referred them to immigration courts.

After overwhelming pushback and intense pressure from across the political spectrum, Trump reversed course and signed an executive order in June to stop the separation of families at the border.

In July, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar estimated that fewer than 3,000 children who may have been separated from their parents were in government custody.

But more than 100 children who may never be reunited with their parents remain in government custody, CNN reported in September, as officials work to rectify the crisis caused by the Trump administration's initial decision.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 69°
Scattered showers and storms likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bewitching Ball, at the Zorah Shrine

Image

Showers and thundershowers developing. Gusty south wind. High: 76°

Image

Alli Cook

Image

ISU basketball

Image

Northview football

Image

Vigo County Council discusses new jail

Image

Last warm night, rain moving in

Image

Monster Tech at the Vigo County Public Library

Image

Sycamore Sync at ISU

Image

Vigo County School Board candidate forum

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders