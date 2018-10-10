Clear

Oregon officers reunite with infant they saved

When baby Audrey stopped breathing on September 30, three deputies rushed to help her. On Sunday, they were ...

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 10:29 AM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 10:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

When baby Audrey stopped breathing on September 30, three deputies rushed to help her. On Sunday, they were by her side again.

"It was unbelievably heartwarming to be invited back, and amazing to see how far she has progressed since last Sunday," said Deputy Jonathan Zacharkiw, according to a statement from the Clackamas County, Oregon sheriff's office.

Children

Continents and regions

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Infants and toddlers

North America

Northwestern United States

Oregon

Population and demographics

Society

The Americas

United States

When Deputies Zacharkiw, Dan Olson and Jonah Russell first met baby Audrey, she was pale and unresponsive.

Audrey was just a week old when she stopped breathing in her parent's arms at a local mall. Zacharkiw, Olson and Russell received the emergency call and ran through the mall to aid the family.

The trio immediately stepped in and began CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

"Deputy Zacharkiw performed chest compressions while Deputy Olson checked the infant's airway with his finger. Deputy Russell stabilized Audrey's head, keeping her neck arched and airway open," the sherrif's office said in the statement released Tuesday.

"Deputy Zacharkiw turned Audrey over on her stomach and performed a burping chest pat to remove fluid from the baby's airway," the statement said. "After he flipped Audrey back over, Deputy Russell used a Bulbous nose sucker to extract fluid from the infant's nose."

Audrey was rushed to the hospital and is still in intensive care, but her condition is steadily improving, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. Authorities believe she chocked on fluids, causing her to stop breathing.

On Sunday, Audrey's parents, Kaylob Harmon and Jessie Siefer, invited the three deputies who saved their daughter's life to visit her at the hospital.

"Kaylob told us he wanted a picture to show Audrey one day of the guys who saved her life," said Deputy Zacharkiw.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 69°
Scattered showers and storms likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bewitching Ball, at the Zorah Shrine

Image

Showers and thundershowers developing. Gusty south wind. High: 76°

Image

Alli Cook

Image

ISU basketball

Image

Northview football

Image

Vigo County Council discusses new jail

Image

Last warm night, rain moving in

Image

Monster Tech at the Vigo County Public Library

Image

Sycamore Sync at ISU

Image

Vigo County School Board candidate forum

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders