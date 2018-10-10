Clear

Taylor Swift kicks off the American Music Awards

Taylor Swift did something bad for the opening of the 2018 American Music Awards Tuesday night.The si...

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 10:27 AM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 10:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Taylor Swift did something bad for the opening of the 2018 American Music Awards Tuesday night.

The singer, who just wrapped the North American leg of her "Reputation" tour, kicked off the show with her single, "I Did Something Bad."

Dressed in a sequined one-piece, Swift strutted the stage with her dancers to the delight of the audience.

And, of course, there was a giant snake -- an emblem Swift has made her own after #TaylorSwiftIsASnake became a thing a few years ago as a diss against the singer.

Tuesday marked Swift's first live awards show performance in three years.

The superstar made headlines in recent days after she endorsed Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper and encouraged her followers to register to vote.

Swift said that while she had been "reluctant" to voice her political opinions in the past, "due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now."

"I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country," Swift said. "I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. "

Vote.org reported that voter registration spiked after Swift's posting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 69°
Scattered showers and storms likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bewitching Ball, at the Zorah Shrine

Image

Showers and thundershowers developing. Gusty south wind. High: 76°

Image

Alli Cook

Image

ISU basketball

Image

Northview football

Image

Vigo County Council discusses new jail

Image

Last warm night, rain moving in

Image

Monster Tech at the Vigo County Public Library

Image

Sycamore Sync at ISU

Image

Vigo County School Board candidate forum

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders