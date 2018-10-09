Clear

Trump claims 'evil' forces and 'bad people' tried to undermine Kavanaugh

President Donald Trump on Tuesday asserted that "bad people" were working to undermine the confirmation proc...

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 6:37 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 6:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump on Tuesday asserted that "bad people" were working to undermine the confirmation process for the Supreme Court justice he nominated, Brett Kavanaugh.

On the White House lawn Tuesday afternoon, CNN's Jim Acosta asked the President to clarify the comments he made Monday, in which he claimed Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct during his confirmation process, faced "a disgraceful situation, brought about by people that are evil." Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Jim Acosta

Misc people

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

Brett Kavanaugh

Government organizations - US

Politics

US federal court system

US Supreme Court

"I'm not gonna say who I mean. I'm just saying you had forces saying things that were evil. They were bad people and he is a very, very fine man. And what was said about him should never have been said," Trump said.

Acosta followed up, asking: "But should we say that about our fellow Americans?"

"I know fellow Americans that are evil," Trump said. "Are you saying that we shouldn't say that a fellow American is evil? I've known some fellow Americans that are pretty evil."

The President had at one point been conciliatory toward Christine Blasey Ford, who testified before Congress alleging that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her. At the time of the testimony, Trump called Ford a "good witness" and said he respected her position very much.

However, when Kavanaugh faced a supplemental FBI background check into the allegations last week, the President changed his tone, mocking her testimony while speaking to a crowd of supporters.

Kavanaugh was officially sworn in on Saturday and on Tuesday, he took the bench for his first term on the Supreme Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Getting your plants ready for the fall

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Early voting and voter registration

Image

Terre Haute Police Department gets a bath

Image

Temps in the 30s right around the corner

Image

Terre Haute totem pole receives facelift

Image

Union ER certification

Image

Cheddar's Hunger help for homeless

Image

One Aldi's closes as another opens

Image

County held drive up voter registration event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool