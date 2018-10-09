Clear

Earnings season kickoff: Expect fireworks

Wall Street is preparing for Corporate America to report extraordinary earnings over the next few weeks. But...

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 6:38 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 6:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Wall Street is preparing for Corporate America to report extraordinary earnings over the next few weeks. But the fun may not last.

Analysts are predicting that earnings for the S&P 500 will rise nearly 20% from a year ago. And according to estimates from FactSet Research, companies should post remarkable earnings for the fourth quarter. Analysts are projecting profit growth of more than 17% from a year ago.

Next year doesn't look as good.

The combination of rising bond yields, trade tension with China and tougher comparisons to this year could mean that earnings growth in 2019 will slow dramatically. Earnings are expected to grow just a little more than 7% in the first and second quarters of 2019, according to FactSet Research.

Mark Howard, Senior Multi-Asset Specialist at BNP Paribas, will join CNN international correspondent Paula Newton to discuss what investors should watch out for during earnings season on "Market's Now" on Wednesday.

Howard and Newton will also talk about the biggest risks to the market in the short and long term and how investors should position their portfolios.

"Markets Now" streams live from the New York Stock Exchange every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Hosted by CNN's business correspondents, the 15-minute program features incisive commentary from experts.

You can watch "Markets Now" at CNN.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet. If you can't catch the show live, check out highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

