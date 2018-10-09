Clear

Rock The Vote is mad at Eric Trump for using its graphic

Rock The Vote lashed out at one of President Donald Trump's sons on Tuesday for tweeting an altered version ...

Rock The Vote lashed out at one of President Donald Trump's sons on Tuesday for tweeting an altered version of one of the group's graphics.

"This is a new low. We are an unaffiliated, non partisan organization who encourages everyone to vote, not just one group. @realDonaldTrump @EricTrump," tweeted the group, which focuses on turning out young voters.

The message came in response to Eric Trump tweeting a message encouraging people to visit a GOP site in order to register to vote in time for the elections on November 6. He attached a graphic of voter registration deadlines from Rock The Vote with the group's logo cropped out, as noted by a tweet from an account named Rock The Vote Action Fund.

CNN has reached out to the Trump Organization, where Eric Trump is an executive, for comment.

Carolyn DeWitt, president and executive director of Rock The Vote, issued a statement expressing outrage at Eric Trump for the tweet.

"This goes beyond the pale of how our democracy should work," DeWitt's statement read.

The statement also contrasted the group's voter participation efforts with the President "only wanting a select few to register to vote and participate in our democracy."

