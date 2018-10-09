Trump: Ivanka would be dynamite at UN

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his daughter Ivanka Trump would be "incredible" as US ambassador to the United Nations but said he would be "accused of nepotism" if he appointed her to succeed the out-going Nikki Haley. She later said she would not be taking the position.

"I've heard a lot of names. I've heard Ivanka. How good would Ivanka be?" Trump said as he took questions from reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. "I think Ivanka would be incredible, but it doesn't mean I'd pick her. Because I'd be accused of nepotism even though I'm not sure there's anybody more competent in the world."

Shortly after his comments, Ivanka Trump took herself out of the running for the ambassadorship, tweeting Tuesday evening that she knows "the President will nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley."

"That replacement will not be me," she said.

The President said he is considering "numerous people" including his former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell, whom he said "is under consideration."

"We actually have many names," Trump said.

Later in the gaggle, the President said his daughter would be "dynamite" as UN ambassador.

Trump told reporters earlier Tuesday that he expects to name a replacement for Haley in the next "two to three weeks," and said that he would be talking about candidates with the former South Carolina governor and others. Haley will serve until the end of the year, he said.

"I can say many people want to do it and they want to do it," Trump said.