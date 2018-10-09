Clear

Activist investor Bill Ackman's hedge fund invests $900 million in Starbucks

Activist investor Bill Ackman is making a big bet on coffee. His hedge fund just invested about $900 million...

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 6:39 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 6:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Activist investor Bill Ackman is making a big bet on coffee. His hedge fund just invested about $900 million in Starbucks.

He made the announcement during a conference in New York on Tuesday, according to Ackman's fund, Pershing Square Capital. Pershing acquired 15.2 million shares of the coffee company.

Activism

Banking, finance and investments

Bill Ackman

Business figures

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Financial markets and investing

Securities trading

Society

Starbucks Corp

Stock markets

Funds and investment trusts

Hedge funds

Starbucks (SBUX) investors appreciated the vote of confidence, sending the stock up 2.5% Tuesday.

During his presentation, Ackman outlined why he thinks Starbucks is a good bet. The company still has room to add stores in the United States, he said. And because of its generous wage and benefits plan, it won't suffer if the minimum wage goes up. He also pointed to the company's business in China as an engine for growth. Plus, the coffee category is growing overall, he said.

Ackman said he is encouraged by CEO Kevin Johnson's recent actions, including closing Teavana stores. The investor believes shares of the company could double in value over the next three years.

Pershing holds stakes in other food companies, including Chipotle (CMG) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR), which owns Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes.

Whether Starbucks investors should be glad or nervous about Ackman's big bet is up for debate. Ackman has enjoyed plenty of success in his career, including betting against mortgage-backed securities ahead of the 2008 financial crisis. But he has become far more notorious for his enormous mistakes.

He famously lost a $1 billion bet against Herbalife (HLF). In 2012, he took a short position, or an investment that makes money when the stock price falls, against the company. The hedge fund manager called the nutritional supplements company a pyramid scheme that he thought would eventually go to zero. But the stock soared. In March of this year, he finally gave up.

His fund also bought troubled Valeant Pharmaceuticals' stock at $196 a share in 2015 — and sold them for $11. Investors bailed out of Valeant following an accounting scandal and increased regulatory scrutiny after it hiked drug prices. Ackman lost $4 billion for his investors on that bad bet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Getting your plants ready for the fall

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Early voting and voter registration

Image

Terre Haute Police Department gets a bath

Image

Temps in the 30s right around the corner

Image

Terre Haute totem pole receives facelift

Image

Union ER certification

Image

Cheddar's Hunger help for homeless

Image

One Aldi's closes as another opens

Image

County held drive up voter registration event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool