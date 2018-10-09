Clear

Trump says 'many people' want Haley's job. Who are the candidates?

Nikki Haley's surprise resignation as the US ambassador to the United Nations raises the next question: Who ...

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 6:37 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 6:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nikki Haley's surprise resignation as the US ambassador to the United Nations raises the next question: Who fills her shoes?

As President Donald Trump heaped praise on Haley's performance during her tenure as the American representative to the world body, he said many people would like to replace her.

Celebrities

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - Intl

Ivanka Trump

Nikki Haley

Political Figures - US

United Nations

US federal government

White House

"We have a number of people who would very much like to do it," Trump said, speaking in the Oval Office with Haley at his side. "It's a great position ... she's helped make it a much better position."

Trump told reporters that he expects to name a replacement for Haley in the next "two to three weeks," and said that he would be talking about candidates with the former South Carolina governor and others. Haley will serve until the end of the year, he said.

"I can say many people want to do it and they want to do it," Trump said.

Who's next?

Names that are already being bandied about include Dina Powell, a close confidante of first daughter Ivanka Trump who served as Trump's deputy national security adviser for Strategy. Powell, who came to the White House from Goldman Sachs, was a favorite of Trump's before her resignation after a year.

Powell, who returned to Goldman Sachs and is also a senior fellow at Harvard University, was deeply involved in the administration's Middle East policy and was instrumental in planning all of Trump's overseas trips as well as his debut at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2017.

Another name being discussed is the current ambassador to Germany, Rick Grenell.

A Michigan native who ruffled feathers in Germany with his criticism of Berlin's defense spending and comments about "empowering" right-wing parties in Europe, Grenell had previously been the longest-serving US spokesman at the UN.

Part of his tenure was spent working with Trump's national security adviser John Bolton, who served as President George W. Bush's ambassador to the UN. And in his time as Trump's representative to Germany, Grenell has established himself as a fierce and vocal defender of the President and his policies.

"I am thankful to have a President who is clear in his instructions and always focused on the American people," Grenell tweeted on October 3, adding a photo of himself in the Oval Office with a grinning Trump.

Grenell's experience in Germany and at the UN is a great advantage, as are the relationships he built during that time, said Alice Stewart, a Republican strategist and CNN political commentator.

"I think Rick Grenell would be a tremendous choice," Stewart said. "His experience with international affairs and his relationship with Bolton has set him up in a good spot."

Another name that is floating to the top is much closer to the President -- Ivanka Trump. Though the first daughter would be a very tough sell to get through Senate confirmation hearings, Ivanka has been quietly building close relationships with a lot of lawmakers, working on issues like global economic empowerment for women.

Stewart, reflecting much early opinion, said "I think it sends the wrong message, but it would certainly not surprise me were [Trump] to do so."

CNN contributor and University of Texas law school professor Steve Vladeck says she could not be paid if she took the job, according to a federal anti-nepotism law which technically suggests she couldn't even be appointed but says the penalty for a violation is simply no pay.

A source familiar with discussions says Ivanka Trump laughed Tuesday morning when she heard about the speculation that she could replace Haley.

However, Trump later told reporters that his daughter would be "incredible" as US Ambassador to the United Nations, but said he would be "accused of nepotism" if he appointed her to succeed Haley.

"I've heard a lot of names. I've heard Ivanka. How good would Ivanka be?" Trump said. "I think Ivanka would be incredible but it doesn't mean I'd pick her. Because I'd be accused of nepotism even though I'm not sure there's anybody more competent in the world."

He then said his daughter would be "dynamite" as UN ambassador.

Soon after the President's remarks, Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to rule herself out of the running:

"It is an honor to serve in the White House alongside so many great colleagues and I know that the President will nominate a formidable replacement for Ambassador Haley. That replacement will not be me."

President Trump, speaking with Haley, noted that being UN ambassador has "become maybe a more glamorous position than it was a few years ago." He added of Haley, "she's made it a more glamorous."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Getting your plants ready for the fall

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Early voting and voter registration

Image

Terre Haute Police Department gets a bath

Image

Temps in the 30s right around the corner

Image

Terre Haute totem pole receives facelift

Image

Union ER certification

Image

Cheddar's Hunger help for homeless

Image

One Aldi's closes as another opens

Image

County held drive up voter registration event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool