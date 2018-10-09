Clear

Bob Iger is still not running for president

Bob Iger shared the stage with presidential historian Doris Keans Goodwin at Tuesday's Vanity Fair New Estab...

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 6:42 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 6:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Bob Iger shared the stage with presidential historian Doris Keans Goodwin at Tuesday's Vanity Fair New Establishment Summt, but he didn't want people to read into it.

"I happen to be speaking with a presidential historian, but it's just a coincidence," he told the crowd. "I am not doing that. It's off the table. I am running the Walt Disney Co."

Bob Iger

Business figures

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Political candidates

Politics

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

The statement bared repeating.

Questions of a possible presidential run in 2020 have followed the Disney CEO for some time. Despite putting the rumors to rest repeatedly, the question has continued to follow Iger.

His comments Tuesday were Iger's most forceful denial yet.

He did, however, have plenty to say about the state of the country, which he theorized may be in the midst of its most polarizing times "perhaps since the civil war."

The 67-year-old, however, described himself as an "optimist." Still, he asked of Goodwin: "How do we get out of this?" (Goodwin said she believes active citizens and "movements" can be the difference and change the tides.)

Iger has plenty on his plate without a presidential run in the works.

In addition to the merger with 21st Century Fox, Disney is preparing to enter the streaming wars.

Neither of those subjects came up much during his half-hour conversation with Goodwin, but Iger did show the first footage from the upcoming live-action version of "Lion King."

"It gives me chills," Iger said after the clip. "It's why I feel so optimistic I think."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Getting your plants ready for the fall

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Early voting and voter registration

Image

Terre Haute Police Department gets a bath

Image

Temps in the 30s right around the corner

Image

Terre Haute totem pole receives facelift

Image

Union ER certification

Image

Cheddar's Hunger help for homeless

Image

One Aldi's closes as another opens

Image

County held drive up voter registration event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool