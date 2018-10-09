Clear

American Music Awards 2018: What to know about the show

The American Music Awards are just hours away.Taylor Swift will open the show -- her first awards sho...

The American Music Awards are just hours away.

Taylor Swift will open the show -- her first awards show performance in nearly three years.

Cardi B and Drake are both nominated for eight awards. Ed Sheeran and Post Malone follow with six nominations each, and Camila Cabello has five.

Competition will be fierce for the artist of the year award with Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Sheeran and Swift all nominated in the category.

Among the performances, a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin is planned.

"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross will host the AMAs, which air live on ABC at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT.

