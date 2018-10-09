Clear

Papa John's stock soars after takeover rumors

Controversy, shmontroversy. Investors love Papa John's stock again -- because it might get taken private....

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 6:39 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 6:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Controversy, shmontroversy. Investors love Papa John's stock again -- because it might get taken private.

Shares of the beleaguered pizza chain rose about 8% Tuesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Trian Fund Management is considering a bid. The activist hedge fund has a taste for fast food: It owns 13% of Wendy's (WEN).

Banking, finance and investments

Business figures

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Financial markets and investing

John Schnatter

Papa John's Pizza

Securities trading

Stock markets

Trian contacted Papa John's to collect information for a possible bid, according to the Journal. The newspaper cautioned that there's "no guarantee" that Papa John's will be sold or if Trian will even make an offer.

Trian and Papa John's didn't immediately reply for comment.

Papa John's (PZZA) stock has fallen 3% this year. Sales declined after its founder, John Schnatter, admitted to using the N-word on a conference call. He apologized and resigned as Papa John's chairman in July.

The company and Schnatter, who remains on the board and owns nearly 30% of the company's shares, have been engaged in a public feud. Schnatter had held takeover talks with Wendy's before his ouster, according to the Journal.

Schnatter is suing Papa John's and has accused the current leadership of allowing his comments to be misrepresented in the media. He has called CEO Steve Ritchie the wrong man for the job, and said that he has helped create a toxic culture rife with harassment and intimidation.

In response, Papa John's board accused him of "promoting his self-interest at the expense of all others in an attempt to regain control." Schnatter has said he regrets resigning as chairman, but that he doesn't want to regain his role as CEO.

Papa John's recently rolled out a new ad campaign that further distances itself from Schnatter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Getting your plants ready for the fall

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Early voting and voter registration

Image

Terre Haute Police Department gets a bath

Image

Temps in the 30s right around the corner

Image

Terre Haute totem pole receives facelift

Image

Union ER certification

Image

Cheddar's Hunger help for homeless

Image

One Aldi's closes as another opens

Image

County held drive up voter registration event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool