Clear

A decades-old plastic bottle washed up looking 'almost new' on a UK beach

A decades-old plastic bottle has been found almost intact after being washed up on a UK beach, illustrating ...

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 2:02 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 2:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A decades-old plastic bottle has been found almost intact after being washed up on a UK beach, illustrating just how long plastic waste can survive in the world's oceans.

The bottle of dishwashing liquid is at least 47 years old, with its branding still clearly visible. It was picked up by a coast guard in Somerset, England, after high tides dumped debris onto the shore.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Chemical industry and chemicals

Company activities and management

Plastic bottles

Plastic packaging

Plastics

Product management

Product packaging

Environment and natural resources

Pollution

Water pollution

Lettering on the Fairy-brand bottle says it is reduced by 4d, or four pence, meaning it was sold before Britain changed to decimal currency in 1971.

Its discovery illustrates the "modern day scourge" of plastic pollution, the Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team said in a Facebook post.

"This bottle has been floating around in our waters and still looks almost new," it added.

Plastic bottles can take up to 450 years to decompose in the ocean, according to a study by non-profit group Ocean Conservancy, while a 2017 UK government report estimated that around 70% of the world's marine litter is made of plastic.

Plastics in the sea can entangle fish and birds, and damage marine ecosystems.

The coast guard urged visitors to beaches to dispose of their waste in trash cans and avoid flushing items like cotton swabs down toilets.

"Small changes by everyone can make a big difference to our beautiful planet and even to our very own stretch of coast, so let's make a difference together," it added.

Around 8 million tons of plastic enters the earth's waters each year, with plastics set to outweigh fish by 2050, the World Economic Forum warned in 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Getting your plants ready for the fall

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Early voting and voter registration

Image

Terre Haute Police Department gets a bath

Image

Temps in the 30s right around the corner

Image

Terre Haute totem pole receives facelift

Image

Union ER certification

Image

Cheddar's Hunger help for homeless

Image

One Aldi's closes as another opens

Image

County held drive up voter registration event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool