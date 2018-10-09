Kim Jong Un appears to have a new Rolls-Royce

Kim Jong Un seems to have a new ride.
The young North Korean leader arrived in what appeared to be a black Rolls-Royce at his meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this weekend.
Eagle-eyed North Korea experts first spotted the luxury automaker's logo on the car's rim, sparking speculation that the young leader had a new set of wheels.
Kim is usually seen being chauffeured in a top-of-the-line Mercedes limousine -- as was the case in April when a security escort ran alongside Kim's car at his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
That vehicle is believed to be a Mercedes-Maybach Pullman Guard armored limousine, which carries a price tag upwards of $1 million.
It's unclear how Kim would have procured either vehicle, as their purchases are almost certainly violations of United Nations sanctions against North Korea, which prohibit the sale of luxury goods and automobiles to the North Korean government.
Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, reportedly satisfied his fancy tastes with the help of a personal shopper that traveled throughout Europe with suitcases full of cash to skirt international sanctions and procure items for the late North Korean leader.
The fact that Kim drove such a luxurious car to meet with Pompeo could be construed as a bit of a slap in the face to the top US diplomat, as the Trump administration has insisted that the international community must strictly enforce the UN sanctions levied against North Korea until Pyongyang denuclearizes.
