Clear

What the NTSB will investigate in the upstate New York limo crash that killed 20 people

Here are several things the National Transportation Safety Board will examine as it investigates the ...

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 12:51 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 12:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here are several things the National Transportation Safety Board will examine as it investigates the limousine crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York last week:

Whether passengers were wearing seat belts (they are not required)

Misc people

Robert Sumwalt

Accident investigations

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Automotive industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Government organizations - US

Investigations

Motor vehicles

National Transportation Safety Board

Safety issues and practices

US federal departments and agencies

US government independent agencies

Accidental fatalities

Deaths and fatalities

Society

"We will certainly be looking at that, but I can tell you that wearing seat belts does save lives. Whether or not it would've made a difference here or not, that remains to be seen," NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt said of the crash Saturday in the small town of Schoharie.

Peter Goelz, former managing director of the NTSB predicts: "This is going to be a watershed event for the limousine industry."

"There are seat belts in the back ... but you're not required to wear them," Goelz said. "I think the loss of life will, in part, be attributed that individuals were not wearing seat belts, so the rule may very well change in the near future."

The history of the intersection

The limo failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 30 and State Route 30 A and crashed into a parked SUV, causing the deadliest US transportation accident in almost a decade, authorities said.

"We certainly want to look at the design of the roadway. We do know that there have been other crashes at this intersection, so we want to see: Were there factors in the roadway itself that could have led to the conditions of this crash?" Sumwalt asked.

The driver and the limousine company

"They're going to dig deeply into the background of the driver. Was he properly licensed? Was he in any way impaired, either by drugs, alcohol or fatigue? Was he on his phone? Was he paying attention? Did he know the route? Did he know the vehicle?" Goelz asked.

"There's going to be two main areas of this investigation. One is the human side, the driver. Was he certified to drive this kind of vehicle? Was he under any kind of impairment -- drug, alcohol or even fatigue? And was he in a rush? They had to change out the vehicle, apparently. Was he trying to make up time?" Goelz asked.

The limo company has been identified as Prestige Limousine Chauffeur Service in Gansevoort, New York, according to an official with knowledge of the investigation.

Sumwalt said NTSB investigators will look at the company's compliance with state and federal regulations, it's safety culture, records of previous crashes and management of its drivers, among other factors. The company said it has already met with state and federal investigators and plans to do so again.

"We want to look at everything that we can related to the company that operated that limousine," Sumwalt said.

The condition of the limousine

"They're also going to look at the vehicle itself," Goelz said. "This is something that has concerned the NTSB for years, which is these half-limo, half-van vehicles that may not meet the highest safety standards."

Sumwalt said the NTSB is interested in the mechanical condition of the vehicle, including its brakes, tires and suspension systems.

Limousine regulation

"We want to see if the regulation for limousines is adequate," Sumwalt said.

"One of the things that we do want to look at is how are limousines regulated. They are required to have a (Department of Transportation) identification number so there is some oversight by the (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration). We want to see exactly what that oversight looks like," Sumwalt said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Getting your plants ready for the fall

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Early voting and voter registration

Image

Terre Haute Police Department gets a bath

Image

Temps in the 30s right around the corner

Image

Terre Haute totem pole receives facelift

Image

Union ER certification

Image

Cheddar's Hunger help for homeless

Image

One Aldi's closes as another opens

Image

County held drive up voter registration event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool