Clear

Stormy Daniels recaps airport run-in with Cohen

In an interview with CNN's Don Lemon, adult film star Stormy Daniels discusses a recent encounter at an airport with Michael Cohen, President Trump's former attorney.

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 6:46 PM
Updated: Oct. 9, 2018 7:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Stormy Daniels said Monday her feelings toward Michael Cohen have softened after he admitted to working with President Donald Trump to keep her silent about their alleged affair, saying "I guess I forgive him."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said in an interview with Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight" that she harbored "ill will" for the President's former attorney due to his work trying to keep her from speaking about her alleged affair with Trump. Trump denies having such an affair.

"I definitely think that I had a lot of ill will for him -- towards him -- but in the end, you know, he kinda did the right thing. He admitted that I wasn't lying and that Trump had ordered him to do this. So in a way I guess I forgive him," Daniels said.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told CNN last week that Trump directly told Cohen to get a restraining order against Daniels to keep her from speaking out.

Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, pleaded guilty in August to eight criminal counts, including campaign finance violations, tax fraud and bank fraud as part of a deal that includes jail time.

In the plea deal, he implicated the President and admitted that "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office," he kept information from becoming public that would have harmed Trump during the 2016 election cycle. This includes the payments Cohen made or helped orchestrate designed to silence women, like Daniels, who claimed affairs with then-candidate Trump.

Daniels told Lemon that she passed "within three feet" of Cohen at LaGuardia Airport a few days ago, and he acknowledged her and her bodyguards with a smile.

"It was very strange," Daniels said. "He looked happy and healthy, though. He looked like he had a weight off his shoulders."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Getting your plants ready for the fall

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Early voting and voter registration

Image

Terre Haute Police Department gets a bath

Image

Temps in the 30s right around the corner

Image

Terre Haute totem pole receives facelift

Image

Union ER certification

Image

Cheddar's Hunger help for homeless

Image

One Aldi's closes as another opens

Image

County held drive up voter registration event

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool