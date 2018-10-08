URGENT - Trump apologizes to Kavanaugh for sexual misconduct allegations during confirmation

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump apologized to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh for "the terrible pain and suffering" he and his family were "forced to endure" during his confirmation process, at a ceremonial swearing-in event at the White House on Monday evening. "Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception," Trump said. "What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency and due process," the President continued. Trump said a man or woman in this country "must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty." "You, sir, under historic scrutiny, were proven innocent," Trump said to Kavanaugh. The FBI probe into the allegations against Kavanaugh reportedly found no corroboration of the allegations against him but was criticized by Democrats for not being a full investigation.