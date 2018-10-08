Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New York disaster raises questions about limousine safety

These kinds of limos have worried safety experts for years: regular SUVs that have been jacked up, stretched...

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 11:06 PM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 11:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

These kinds of limos have worried safety experts for years: regular SUVs that have been jacked up, stretched out and converted into limousines.

A limo like that -- a converted 2001 Ford Expedition -- crashed in upstate New York over the weekend, killing 20 people.

Labor and employment

Public safety workers

Workers and professionals

Automotive industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Motor vehicles

Continents and regions

New York (State)

New York City

North America

Northeastern United States

The Americas

United States

It's unclear whether the limo's modification or some other factor contributed to the mass tragedy. In a statement Monday, Prestige Limousine Chauffeur Service, which operated the vehicle, said it is "performing a detailed internal investigation to determine the cause of the accident and the steps we can take in order to prevent future accidents."

Still, officials say it's time to examine whether regulations on limousines are sufficient.

"This does need to be a wake-up call," said Robert Sumwalt, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board. "Here we have 20 lives that have been lost. ... We do need to learn from this."

Sumwalt said the NTSB will look into whether regulations on limousines are adequate.

Converted limos that started out as smaller vehicles do pose some risks, former NTSB managing director Peter Goelz said.

"It's been a source of concern to the NTSB for years," he said. "The after-market adjustments that they make to these cars -- lengthening them, raising them -- often affects the structural integrity and the safety."

Regardless of whether a limo had been modified, there is a prevailing concern among some safety experts: rear passengers in limos are not required to wear seat belts.

"That's going to be revisited," Goelz said. "This accident -- it is such a horrific (death) toll. I would say this is going to be a watershed event for the limousine industry. There are seat belts in the back -- they're required to be -- but you're not required to wear them. ... So the rule may very well change in the near future."

But it's still too early to blame any single factor for the 20 deaths in New York.

"There's going to be two main areas of this investigation. One is the human side, the driver. Was he certified to drive this kind of vehicle? Was he under any kind of impairment -- drug, alcohol or even fatigue? And was he in a rush?" Goelz said.

"And then they're going to look at the vehicle. Was the interior of the vehicle designed in such a way that cause(s) injury? There's a lot to unpack in this investigation."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey-Westfield football

Image

The fall weather is coming, here's when the cool down happens

Image

Vincennes Public Transportation Anniversary

Image

Indiana Senate Candidates hold debate

Image

Vigo County School Corporation holds budget hearing

Image

Danny Tanoos no longer employed with the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

ISU Homecoming festivities underway

Image

Window and Blind Safety

Image

The HPV Vaccine has been approved

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool