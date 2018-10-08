Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rwandan opposition party leader feared dead amid reports he escaped from prison

The jailed vice president of Rwanda's opposition FDU-Inkingi party escaped from prison on Sunday, according ...

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 10:35 PM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 10:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The jailed vice president of Rwanda's opposition FDU-Inkingi party escaped from prison on Sunday, according to the country's correctional service.

Boniface Twagirimana was missing from a routine headcount at the prison Monday, local media reported, quoting a Rwanda Correctional Service spokesperson. The spokesperson said that Twagirimana and another prisoner had managed to escape by jumping over the complex's fence and said that an investigation had been launched.

Africa

Continents and regions

Corrections system

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Eastern Africa

Prisons and jails

Rwanda

But members of the FDU -- an unregistered political party -- are calling "foul play" and fear that Twagirimana's life could be in danger.

In a statement released Monday, the FDU party questioned how Twagirimana could have escaped out of a high security prison he had been transferred to only five days prior and called on the Rwandan government for answers.

"This information...leaves us to believe that there could be foul play by Rwandan security services," the statement said.

"We call on the Rwandan government to inform the family, the party FDU-Inkingi and the general prison about the circumstances of the disappearance of Twagirimana. Mr Twagirimana was in the custody of the state which is accountable for his safety," it added.

In September 2017, Twagirimana and eight other FDU party members were arrested on charges of forming an armed group and seeking to overthrow the government, charges Twagirimana denies.

The FDU members were placed in a Kigali jail where their party leader, Victoire Ingabire, was serving out a sentence for charges related to comments she made about the country's 1994 genocide and collaborating with a "terrorist organization."

Ingabire has long said her sentence was a result of her work as a prominent government critic and that the charges effectively criminalized her freedom of expression. International organizations such as Amnesty International and a 2017 African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights ruling have supported those views.

Last month, Ingabire was granted a presidential pardon by Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and was released from jail after serving eight years of her 15-year sentence.

Immediately after she was freed, she called on the Rwandan government to open the country's political landscape to the opposition and asked them to free all other political prisoners, including Twagirimana and other members of her political party.

On October 3, Twagirimana was moved from Kigali's Mageragere prison to Mpanga prison, in the country's southern Nyanza District. The authorities did not inform Twagirimana's family that he was being transferred or give any explanation for the move, according to Twagirimana's wife.

Rwanda's National Police and Rwanda's Correctional Service have not immediately responded to CNN's request for comment.

Twagirimana is not the first FDU member to go missing.

In May 2017, party member Jean Damascene Habarugira disappeared after he was called to meet an official responsible for the security of his locality. A few days later, Habarugira's family were called to collect his body from a local hospital.

Twagirimana denounced Habarugira's murder as an assassination. In a statement, the FDU said that Habarugira was "assassinated in cold blood" because of his opposition to the local authority's agricultural policies and concerns over police brutality.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey-Westfield football

Image

The fall weather is coming, here's when the cool down happens

Image

Vincennes Public Transportation Anniversary

Image

Indiana Senate Candidates hold debate

Image

Vigo County School Corporation holds budget hearing

Image

Danny Tanoos no longer employed with the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

ISU Homecoming festivities underway

Image

Window and Blind Safety

Image

The HPV Vaccine has been approved

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool