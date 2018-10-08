Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- According to the latest forecast, Hurricane Michael may be a Category 3 hurricane -- with winds from 111 to 129 mph -- when it strikes the US on Wednesday. If you're located along Michael's path, make sure you're properly prepared to handle the storm with this hurricane checklist.

-- Families grapple with confusion and grief after an upstate New York limo crash leaves 20 dead. The modified limo plowed through a stop sign, crashed into a parked SUV and caused the deadliest US transportation accident in almost a decade. The cause is still under investigation.

-- Barbara Pierce Bush was married Sunday in a private ceremony in coastal Maine, her family announced in a statement. A daughter of former President George W. Bush and granddaughter of former president George H.W. Bush, she married Craig Louis Coyne, a screenwriter and Georgia native on Sunday in Kennebunkport.

-- Best Buy announced it would buy GreatCall for $800 million. GreatCall makes Jitterbug cell phones with big buttons and bright screens designed for senior citizens, as well as medical alert devices that can detect falls and summon help.

-- Taylor Swift is catching heat for endorsing Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper, who are running for the Senate and the House of Representatives, respectively. Swift, who is usually "reluctant" to speak on politics, said in an Instagram post, "due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now."

-- Bill and Hillary Clinton on Monday announced plans for a cross-country tour. "An Evening with The Clintons" is billed as a "one-of-a-kind conversation with two individuals who have helped shape our world." Tour dates start during the final weeks of 2018.

-- Six children in Minnesota have been diagnosed with a rare "polio-like" disease since mid-September, state health officials said. Acute flaccid myelitis, known as AFM, affects the body's nervous system -- specifically, the spinal cord -- and can cause paralysis. Unlike polio, there is no vaccine for AFM.

-- The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a stark report on Monday stating that governments worldwide must take "rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects society" to avoid catastrophic climate change.