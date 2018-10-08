Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:-- According to the latest forecast,...

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 10:35 PM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 10:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- According to the latest forecast, Hurricane Michael may be a Category 3 hurricane -- with winds from 111 to 129 mph -- when it strikes the US on Wednesday. If you're located along Michael's path, make sure you're properly prepared to handle the storm with this hurricane checklist.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Hurricanes

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Tropical storms

Weather

-- Families grapple with confusion and grief after an upstate New York limo crash leaves 20 dead. The modified limo plowed through a stop sign, crashed into a parked SUV and caused the deadliest US transportation accident in almost a decade. The cause is still under investigation.

-- Barbara Pierce Bush was married Sunday in a private ceremony in coastal Maine, her family announced in a statement. A daughter of former President George W. Bush and granddaughter of former president George H.W. Bush, she married Craig Louis Coyne, a screenwriter and Georgia native on Sunday in Kennebunkport.

-- Best Buy announced it would buy GreatCall for $800 million. GreatCall makes Jitterbug cell phones with big buttons and bright screens designed for senior citizens, as well as medical alert devices that can detect falls and summon help.

-- Taylor Swift is catching heat for endorsing Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper, who are running for the Senate and the House of Representatives, respectively. Swift, who is usually "reluctant" to speak on politics, said in an Instagram post, "due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now."

-- Bill and Hillary Clinton on Monday announced plans for a cross-country tour. "An Evening with The Clintons" is billed as a "one-of-a-kind conversation with two individuals who have helped shape our world." Tour dates start during the final weeks of 2018.

-- Six children in Minnesota have been diagnosed with a rare "polio-like" disease since mid-September, state health officials said. Acute flaccid myelitis, known as AFM, affects the body's nervous system -- specifically, the spinal cord -- and can cause paralysis. Unlike polio, there is no vaccine for AFM.

-- The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a stark report on Monday stating that governments worldwide must take "rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects society" to avoid catastrophic climate change.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey-Westfield football

Image

The fall weather is coming, here's when the cool down happens

Image

Vincennes Public Transportation Anniversary

Image

Indiana Senate Candidates hold debate

Image

Vigo County School Corporation holds budget hearing

Image

Danny Tanoos no longer employed with the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

ISU Homecoming festivities underway

Image

Window and Blind Safety

Image

The HPV Vaccine has been approved

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool