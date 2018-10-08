Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bill and Hillary Clinton are going on tour in 2018, 2019

Bill and Hillary Clinton are going on tour.The Clintons announced on Monday that they would headline ...

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 11:03 PM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 11:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Bill and Hillary Clinton are going on tour.

The Clintons announced on Monday that they would headline a series of live events together -- billed "An Evening with The Clintons" -- across the country in the final weeks of 2018 and into 2019.

Hillary Clinton

Political Figures - US

The tour will provide the Democratic stalwarts with a notable platform weeks after the consequential 2018 midterm elections and deep into 2019, when a number of Democrats will be jockeying for positions in the fight to be the party's standard bearer against President Donald Trump in 2020.

The events, which are being produced by tour promoter Live Nation, are being billed as "one-of-a-kind conversation with two individuals who have helped shape our world and had a front seat to some of the most important moments in modern history."

"From the American presidency to the halls of the Senate and State Department to one of the United States' most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections, they provide a unique perspective on the past, and remarkable insight into where we go from here," reads the website dedicated to the tour.

The tour will start in Las Vegas, Nevada, with an event at the Park Theater. The couple will then travel to Toronto, Montreal and Texas before the end of 2018. The tour will start back up in April of 2019 with events in New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, the District of Colombia, British Columbia, Washington and California.

Ticket prices run the gamut based on each location, but top tickets at the couple's events in Texas cost $699. The least expensive tickets at some of the events were around $70.

A Clinton spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on how much the Clintons will be paid for the tour.

Cross-country tours are in vogue for Democratic heavyweights. Former first lady Michelle Obama announced earlier this year that she would embark on a 10-city tour around her upcoming memoir, "Becoming."

While the events were billed as a chance for an "intimate conversation" with the former first lady, Live Nation booked arenas -- including the United Center in Chicago -- for the tour.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey-Westfield football

Image

The fall weather is coming, here's when the cool down happens

Image

Vincennes Public Transportation Anniversary

Image

Indiana Senate Candidates hold debate

Image

Vigo County School Corporation holds budget hearing

Image

Danny Tanoos no longer employed with the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

ISU Homecoming festivities underway

Image

Window and Blind Safety

Image

The HPV Vaccine has been approved

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool