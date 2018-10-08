Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

George W. Bush's daughter ties the knot

Barbara Bush, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, married screenwriter Craig Louis Coyne during a private ceremony in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 10:37 PM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 10:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Barbara Pierce Bush was married Sunday in a private ceremony in coastal Maine, her family announced in a statement.

Barbara, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, married Craig Louis Coyne, a screenwriter and Georgia native on Sunday in Kennebunkport, Maine, according to a statement released Monday.

In a private ceremony officiated by the bride's aunt, Dorothy Bush Koch, Bush was escorted down the aisle by her father and grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush. The bride, who serves as the co-founder and chair of Global Health Corps, a non-profit that supports emerging health professionals, wore an ivory silk crepe Vera Wang custom gown, according to the statement.

In a Monday morning Instagram post, the second President Bush said he and his wife, former first lady Laura Bush, "are so proud of our compassionate, daring, fierce, kind, intelligent, loving daughter."

The addition to the family comes after a year of loss for the Bushes. In April, the family bid farewell to their longtime matriarch, the first President Bush's wife, Barbara Bush.

George W. Bush paid homage to his late mother in his Instagram post, writing that his newly wed daughter "is named for a unique and strong woman."

The couple will live in New York City, according to the statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey-Westfield football

Image

The fall weather is coming, here's when the cool down happens

Image

Vincennes Public Transportation Anniversary

Image

Indiana Senate Candidates hold debate

Image

Vigo County School Corporation holds budget hearing

Image

Danny Tanoos no longer employed with the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

ISU Homecoming festivities underway

Image

Window and Blind Safety

Image

The HPV Vaccine has been approved

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool