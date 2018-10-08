George W. Bush announces wedding of his daughter

Barbara Pierce Bush was married Sunday in a private ceremony in coastal Maine, her family announced in a statement.

Barbara, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, married Craig Louis Coyne, a screenwriter and Georgia native on Sunday in Kennebunkport, Maine, according to a statement released Monday.

In a private ceremony officiated by the bride's aunt, Dorothy Bush Koch, Bush was escorted down the aisle by her father and grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush. The bride, who serves as the co-founder and chair of Global Health Corps, a non-profit that supports emerging health professionals, wore an ivory silk crepe Vera Wang custom gown, according to the statement.

In a Monday morning Instagram post, the second President Bush said he and his wife, former first lady Laura Bush, "are so proud of our compassionate, daring, fierce, kind, intelligent, loving daughter."

The addition to the family comes after a year of loss for the Bushes. In April, the family bid farewell to their longtime matriarch, the first President Bush's wife, Barbara Bush.

George W. Bush paid homage to his late mother in his Instagram post, writing that his newly wed daughter "is named for a unique and strong woman."

The couple will live in New York City, according to the statement.