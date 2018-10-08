Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lil Wayne's Atlanta concert ends in mayhem

Pandemonium erupted Sunday night in Atlanta at a Lil Wayne concert that ended with at least a dozen people r...

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 11:06 PM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 11:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Pandemonium erupted Sunday night in Atlanta at a Lil Wayne concert that ended with at least a dozen people receiving minor injuries, police said.

People tried to flee after somebody in the crowd reportedly yelled that gunshots had been fired, Atlanta Police Public Affairs Officer Jarius Daugherty told CNN.

Arts and entertainment

Atlanta

Celebrities

Concerts and musical performances

Continents and regions

Georgia

Lil Wayne

Music

Music and dance

North America

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Musical styles

Rap and hip-hop music

Some concertgoers reported they hurt their ankles and were cut trying to jump fences.

Video from the event posted on social media showed concert goers fleeing in a panic.

Police responded and cleared out the Georgia Freight Depot downtown.

Daugherty told CNN police have found no evidence of gunshots.

Lil Wayne, one of hip hop's biggest stars, was only a few songs into his set.

It was part of the A3C Festival and Conference, now in its 14th year, which includes panels and performances. Organizers posted a statement on Instagram about what they called an "altercation."

"We are still collecting information to determine exactly what happened and will provide follow up information as soon as we know more details," the statement read. "Please be assured that the law enforcement officers present have confirmed that there were no weapons involved."

Lil Wayne tweeted, "Hope everyone at A3C is safe!!" Sunday night with an emoji of hands in prayer.

CNN has reached out to Lil Wayne for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey-Westfield football

Image

The fall weather is coming, here's when the cool down happens

Image

Vincennes Public Transportation Anniversary

Image

Indiana Senate Candidates hold debate

Image

Vigo County School Corporation holds budget hearing

Image

Danny Tanoos no longer employed with the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

ISU Homecoming festivities underway

Image

Window and Blind Safety

Image

The HPV Vaccine has been approved

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool