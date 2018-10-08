Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

SpaceX rocket launch captivates Californians as it lights up the evening sky

Rocket launches are always guaranteed to make people look up to the sky in awe, but the latest SpaceX liftof...

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 10:34 PM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 10:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rocket launches are always guaranteed to make people look up to the sky in awe, but the latest SpaceX liftoff might have just raised the bar for a long time.

Elon Musk's company on Sunday successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket into the evening California sky, prompting locals to post pictures and videos of the spectacular light show on social media.

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Space and astronomy

Space industry

Spacecraft and satellites

SpaceX

The rocket delivered the Argentine satellite SAOCOM 1A into orbit about 12 minutes after liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base, 160 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

In a first for SpaceX in the West Coast, Falcon 9's first stage returned to the base, where it landed safely about eight minutes after takeoff.

Pictures clearly show the Falcon 9 rocket separating from the spacecraft behind the rocket trail.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was one of the many Californians posting stunning videos and photos of the rocket as it lit up the evening skies over the West Coast.

Garcetti's humorous observation that the rocket was not a UFO came as many people were baffled by the eerie cloud effect the rocket created.

Musk, who's been under fire recently for taunting the Securities and Exchange Commission shortly after reaching a deal with them over his prior tweets, also tweeted pictures of the launch:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey-Westfield football

Image

The fall weather is coming, here's when the cool down happens

Image

Vincennes Public Transportation Anniversary

Image

Indiana Senate Candidates hold debate

Image

Vigo County School Corporation holds budget hearing

Image

Danny Tanoos no longer employed with the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

ISU Homecoming festivities underway

Image

Window and Blind Safety

Image

The HPV Vaccine has been approved

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool