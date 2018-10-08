Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Matthew Hayden: Cricketer fractures spine in surfing accident

He withstood some of the world's most ferocious fast bowlers, but former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden...

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 4:10 PM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 4:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

He withstood some of the world's most ferocious fast bowlers, but former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden says he "dodged a bullet" after fracturing a vertebra in his spine in a surfing accident.

Hayden, 46, posted pictures on Instagram of his bloodied head in a neck brace after the incident off Stradbroke Island in Queensland off the east coast of Australia.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Bone fractures

Cricket

Diseases and disorders

Health and medical

Musculoskeletal disorders and injuries

Sports and recreation

Surfing

Water sports

Wounds and injuries

The prolific batsman also suffered torn ligaments in the accident while out surfing with his son Josh.

"Took on Straddie back bank yesterday with @josh_hayden28 and lost!!!" Hayden wrote on Instagram.

Hayden, who played 103 Tests for Australia between 1994 and 2009, later underwent scans and says he is "on the road to recovery."

"Just wanted to say a big thank you to all our mates on Straddie who have been so supportive," he added on Instagram.

"Especially Ben & Sue Kelley for the fast diagnosis with MRI, CT scan. Fractured C6, torn C5,C4 ligaments safe to say I truly have dodged a bullet."

Hayden scored 8,625 Tests runs with 30 centuries for a career average of 50.73, making him 20th on the list of all-time Test run scorers.

In 161 one-day international matches he scored 6,133 runs at an average of 43.80.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey-Westfield football

Image

The fall weather is coming, here's when the cool down happens

Image

Vincennes Public Transportation Anniversary

Image

Indiana Senate Candidates hold debate

Image

Vigo County School Corporation holds budget hearing

Image

Danny Tanoos no longer employed with the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

ISU Homecoming festivities underway

Image

Window and Blind Safety

Image

The HPV Vaccine has been approved

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool