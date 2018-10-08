Clear
Police find body of missing Maine teacher

Authorities in Maine have confirmed that the remains of a woman found are those of Kristin Westra, a teacher who had been missing for almost a week.

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 5:51 PM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 6:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Authorities in Maine have confirmed that remains of a woman found Friday are those of a teacher who had been missing for almost a week.

The body of Kristin Westra was discovered near her home in a wooded area in North Yarmouth, Maine, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department said. Authorities said Sunday they have determined she died by suicide.

Westra, 47, disappeared Monday in the Portland suburb of 3,600 residents.

"My heart is crushed today," her husband, Jay Westra, wrote on Facebook on Friday after the remains were found.

