Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Planet has only until 2030 to stem catastrophic climate change, experts warn

Holding global warming to a critical limit would require "rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in a...

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 11:03 PM
Updated: Oct. 7, 2018 11:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Holding global warming to a critical limit would require "rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society," says a key report from the global scientific authority on climate change.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report was released Monday at the 48th Session of the IPCC in Incheon, South Korea.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Climate change

Energy and environment

Energy and utilities

Environment and natural resources

Air pollution

Earth sciences

Greenhouse gases

Pollution

Science

It focuses on the impacts of global warming reaching 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. The planet is already two-thirds of the way there, with global temperatures having warmed about 1 degree C.

According to the report, the planet will reach this crucial threshold as early as 2030 based on our current levels of greenhouse gas emissions -- and avoiding going even higher will require significant action in the next few years.

Global net emissions of carbon dioxide would need to fall by 45% from 2010 levels by 2030 and reach "net zero" around 2050 in order to keep the warming around 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Lowering emissions to this degree would require widespread changes in energy, industry, buildings, transportation and cities, the report says.

Monday's report is three years in the making and is a direct result of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. In the Paris accord, 197 countries agreed to the goal of holding global temperatures "well below" 2 degrees C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees C.

Special Report: What it's like at the ground zero of climate change

The United States was initially in the agreement. But President Donald Trump pulled the country out a year and half later, claiming it was unfair to the country.

'Possible with the laws of chemistry and physics'

To limit global warming to 1.5 degree C is "possible within the laws of chemistry and physics," said Jim Skea, co-chair of IPCC Working Group III. "But doing so would require unprecedented changes."

In Paris, the world's governments tasked the IPCC with preparing this special report to detail the impacts that climate change of 1.5 degree C will bring, what will be required to prevent further warming and what mitigation and adaptation options are available for countries to deal with these impacts.

More than 90 authors from 40 countries were involved in leading the report, helped by 133 contributing authors. The report pulls together the current understanding of the scientific community on climate change and includes citations of more than 6,000 peer-reviewed scientific articles and studies.

"One of the key messages that comes out very strongly from this report is that we are already seeing the consequences of 1 degree C of global warming through more extreme weather, rising sea levels and diminishing Arctic sea ice, among other changes," said Panmao Zhai, co-chair of IPCC Working Group I.

The report cites specific examples of how impacts of global warming would be lessened with the 1.5 degrees C increase, compared to the 2 degees C increase:

  • Global sea levels would rise 10 cm lower by 2100
  • The likelihood of an Arctic Ocean free of sea ice in summer would be once per century, instead of at least once per decade
  • Coral reefs would decline by 70% to 90% instead of being almost completely wiped out.

"Every extra bit of warming matters, especially since warming of 1.5 degrees C or higher increases the risk associated with long-lasting or irreversible changes, such as the loss of some ecosystems," said Hans-Otto Pörtner, Co-Chair of IPCC Working Group II.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and hot Monday, cooler air on the way later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Image

South falls in semi-state

Image

Rivet knocks off Shoals.

Image

North girls fall to BHSS

Image

Rose-Hulman wins on Homecoming

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment Two

Image

Week 8, ITZ Segment 3

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero